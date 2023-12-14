Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy’s Ramona throws temper tantrum over room

Ramona Singer threw a temper tantrum over the room she was given to stay in during the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy getaway.

The Housewives of BravoTV have been notorious for complaining about the bedrooms they’re given during the trips they take during each season.

So it was no different when the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy ventured to St. Barts during Episode 1 of Season 4.

Unfortunately, it was Ramona Singer on the short end of the stick during the ladies’ vacation, resulting in a temper tantrum until a change occurred.

Instagram: rhonybravo The cast of RHUGT: RHONY Legacy Season 4.

Ramona Singer forced to stay in same room with another Housewife during St. Barts trip

The highly anticipated season of RHUGT: RHONY Legacy has finally dropped three episodes on Peacock. The show follows former RHONY Housewives to St. Barts in the Caribbean.

Invited to join the cast were Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Kelly Killoren, and Kristen Taekman.

Though the St. Barts villa the women were staying at had beautiful rooms prepared for them, they were short-handed one room, leaving two ladies to shack up together.

To decide who received which room, Medley gave the women a pair of dice, and whoever got the lowest number picked last. Singer, only rolling a four, lost and wasn’t able to choose a room, as they had all already been taken.

Upset, Singer said to the ladies, “We should each have our own bedrooms, this is ridiculous.”

Continuing to throw a tantrum, Singer complained that she would have to share a room with someone.

Medley then gave her master bedroom to Singer so she and Morgan could have more room, as they decided they’d be the two to stay together.

Though Singer saw red when picking rooms in St. Barts, this wasn’t the first time. She threw tantrums just as bad on previous trips during RHONY Seasons 5, 7, 9, and more.

To catch up with more RHUGT: RHONY Legacy episodes, fans can watch some of their favorite former ladies of the Big Apple on Peacock every Thursday.

