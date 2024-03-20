Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger involved in car accident

Karen Huger from The Real Housewives of Potomac was recently involved in a car accident in Maryland.

The Real Housewives of Potomac ‘Grande Dame’ Karen Huger is an OG on the show, and wastes no time throwing shade.

This season, she feuded with Mia Thornton and celebrated her milestone 60th birthday with the cast.

Karen has had many scandals on RHOP, such as being accused of cheating on her husband Ray Huger. The couple was also confronted about their tax problems.

The Grande Dame has weathered the drama over the years, and still remains a fan-favorite as one of the franchise’s long-standing housewives

Karen wasn’t hurt or arrested after the car accident

According to TMZ, Karen was involved in a car crash this past week. The damage was so bad, that the car can’t even be fixed.

The police reported that the RHOP star was driving her 2017 Maserati aggressively at night in Montgomery County on March 19.

Karen hit a median and crosswalk sign in an intersection, then crashed into a parking sign before the car came to a stop.

The airbag was inflated and it’s unclear if there were any other passengers in the car with her, but no one was hurt.

Karen’s car was towed and she wasn’t arrested by the police, but she was asked for proof after the accident occurred. She hasn’t made a comment about the incident as of now.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 8 reunion begins on March 31, and the women won’t be able to grill Karen about the accident since it was already filmed.

However, The Grande Dame will likely be called out for other storylines that happened during the season.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 8 reunion part 1 airs on Sunday, March 31 at 8:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.