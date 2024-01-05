Real Housewives of Orange County’s Tamra wants Sonja to move on from RHUGT “shtick”

Tamra Judge thinks Sonja Morgan’s humor on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy is getting old.

Sonja Morgan brought comic relief to The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, from her hilarious stories to her outlandish behavior.

The RHONY star has always been a fan-favorite on the show, and viewers always waited to see what she would be up to next.

On a recent episode of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Sonja told the group a story about how she met her ex-husband, John Adams Morgan.

Article continues after ad

However, her story didn’t seem to make much sense and left the women very confused, causing them to wonder if Sonja even remembered what really happened.

Article continues after ad

Bravo Tamra Judge from RHOC

RHOC’s Tamra compares Sonja’s “act” to Shannon Beador

On the podcast Two Ts In A Pod, The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge and guest co-host Emily Simpson discussed Sonja’s behavior on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

“Sometimes I feel like Sonja is acting,” Tamra admitted. “I think they give her a pass though, because I don’t think that she’s malicious,” Emily added.

Article continues after ad

“She’s not malicious, and that’s what I like about her the most,” Tamra chimed in, with both women calling her “funny” and a “ding dong.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Tamra then compared Sonja to her fellow RHOC cast member, Shannon Beador, which Emily was in agreement with. “You know how Shannon has her act? The shaking? Sometimes when you do that act, that shtick over and over again, it’s like come on, move on.”

Article continues after ad

While Sonja’s antics on RHONY: Legacy are harmless, the other cast members have a hard time keeping up with her.

Article continues after ad

However, she does bring a lighthearted energy to the show and is never involved in any serious drama.

RHUGT: RHONY Legacy was a hit with fans, who were excited to see the OG cast from The Real Housewives of New York City back on their screens.

Now that the season has come to an end, viewers are hoping that there will be more episodes with the same cast in the future.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy is available to stream on Peacock.

Article continues after ad