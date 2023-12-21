Real Housewives of New York City’s Luann postpones cabaret show due to sickness

The Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps was set to perform her holiday cabaret show “A Very Countess Christmas” tonight, but postponed it because she got sick.

Life is a cabaret for The Real Housewives of New York City’s Countess Luann de Lesseps as she takes her live shows across the country.

The idea came about after Luann was arrested in Palm Beach on Christmas Eve in 2017, and was sent to rehab because she had been drinking too much. She took the time to reflect on her life choices.

Article continues after ad

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip cast member had rediscovered her love of performing through cabaret by singing songs, telling jokes, and showing off multiple outfit changes.

Article continues after ad

Bravo fans from around the country – and the world – can see the Countess perform her cabaret show live.

Fox Luann de Lesseps on The Masked Singer

Luann is “devastated” to not be performing her cabaret show

In an Instagram video, Luann shared an unfortunate update about her health with fans.

“Hey you guys, I am stuck in bed with the flu. I feel absolutely awful. I’m devastated that I cannot perform tomorrow night at 54 Below. Those tickets for tomorrow night will be moved to January 31,” Luann explained.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“I am so devastated. I so wanted to perform tomorrow night. I just love it and I am so bored. I’m in bed. I’m sure you guys can relate. Everyone I know is getting sick.”

Article continues after ad

The RHONY Legacy star was set to perform three shows at 54 Below in New York City on December 21, 22, and 23. However, only the December 21 show has been moved as of now.

Even though Luann is sick with the flu, she’s making the most of her time while she’s not performing concerts.

Article continues after ad

“I’m trying to pass my time writing some new material for my new show on Febuary 16 at the Wiltern, ‘Marry F Kill,’ which is totally new and totally a challenge. But I’m trying to get some work done and just get through this,” she said in the video.

Article continues after ad

Luann wished her followers a Happy Holiday and encouraged them to stay healthy. Once she gets over the flu, she can resume her cabaret shows and go back to doing what she loves most.

Article continues after ad

For updates on Luann’s remaining cabaret shows at 54 Below, please visit the venue’s website.