Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Dorit admits Morgan drew her away from Kyle

Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards have a strong friendship on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but Morgan Wade is putting a strain on their tight bond.

Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley’s friendship has grown on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but since Kyle started becoming close with Morgan Wade, things have changed.

The RHOBH star has been spending a lot of time with the 28-year-old country singer, and the two have sparked dating rumors amid Kyle’s separation with Mauricio Umansky. Kyle and Morgan even have each other’s initials tattooed on their bodies.

Kyle’s new friendship with Morgan has raised questions among the RHOBH cast, but it has significantly affected Dorit. Kyle and Dorit remained close for years, and have even gone on vacations together with their husbands, Mauricio and Paul “PK” Kemsley.

How did Morgan Wade affect Dorit’s friendship with Kyle?

When Andy Cohen asked about the pair’s friendship on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Dorit admitted that Morgan put a wedge between them.

“She’ll kill me, but I feel like the closer she got with Morgan, the further she got from me,” Dorit responded.

However, others have also noticed the shift in Kyle and Dorit’s dynamic. “But I don’t think I’m the only one. I’m sorry Kyle, I love you. But it’s the truth, it’s how I feel.”

Dorit and Kyle have always defended each other throughout their time on RHOBH. On Season 9, Kyle even sacrificed her friendship with Lisa Vanderpump to side with Dorit during the “Puppygate” incident.

Lisa found out that Dorit returned a dog from Vanderpump Dogs to another shelter because the pet was harming her family. Instead of Dorit telling her directly, Lisa found out through someone else.

After Lisa’s departure from RHOBH, Kyle and Dorit built a stronger connection. On RHOBH Season 13, both women are going through struggles in their marriages.

Kyle has remained quiet about her separation and friendship with Morgan. Hopefully, it won’t push her any further away from Dorit so they can continue to support one another.