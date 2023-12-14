Real Housewives of Beverly Hills midseason trailer predicts Kyle & Mauricio’s possible divorce

The women of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is almost halfway through, and the midseason trailer teases more drama, including the demise of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s marriage.

The drama will continue to heat up as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 continues, and it has only just begun.

This season has already been a rollercoaster so far, from Sutton’s Magic Mike meltdown in Vegas to Kyle’s THC-infused dinner party with special guests Denise Richards and Camille Grammer.

But this only just scratches the surface for the RHOBH women, as there are many more shocking moments to come, including a trip to Barcelona, and more ongoing feuds within the cast.

Instagram: bravodailydish Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Kyle Richards raises concerns about her marriage with Mauricio

In the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills midseason trailer released by Bravo, Kyle Richards opens up about her marital issues with her husband, Mauricio Umansky.

“I want to feel happy and fulfilled,” Kyle is seen telling Mauricio in one clip.

The RHOBH star then tearfully admits in a confessional, “I don’t know if Mo and I are going to make it.”

In another scene, Kyle watches her friend Morgan Wade perform onstage at an event. Morgan gives Kyle a special shoutout and says, “I’m so grateful to have, you know, someone like Kyle in my life.”

While Kyle’s unraveling relationship with Mauricio will become a major storyline this season, the trailer also reveals what else is in store for the cast.

Sutton Stracke faces off with the newest housewife, Annemarie Wiley, who calls her “lonely and insecure” during a sitdown dinner.

Another intense moment shows Crystal Kung Minkoff being rushed to the hospital for an unknown medical emergency.

The second half of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 is sure to be unforgettable, and will have viewers at the edge of their seats.