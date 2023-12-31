Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Kyle Richards deemed “iconic” after meeting Rihanna

No one was expecting Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards to share a photo of herself with Rihanna, but here we are.

Kyle Richards, one of the main Housewives of Salt Lake City, comes from a fairly famous family. She is the sister of Kathy Hilton, the wife of Hilton Hotel co-founder Richard Hilton. She is also the auntie of Paris Hilton, a famous DJ and star of Paris in Love.

Kyle is a celebrity in her own right, known for her recurring role in the Halloween movie franchise.

That being said, she has rubbed shoulders with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood, but her recent photo opp might prove to be her most notable celebrity meeting ever.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Kyle meets Rihanna

On December 29, Kyle shared a photo with herself, three of her daughters, and Grammy-winning singer Rihanna enjoying themselves in Aspen, Colorado.

Queens of Bravo quickly reposted the photo on Twitter, and viewers were stunned in disbelief.

One fan wrote, ‘This is iconic!! We all know that Rihanna loves the RHOBH LOL.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Kyle been that girl and still that girl.”

TMZ reported that the girls were accompanied by Rihanna’s boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, and Kyle’s estranged husband Mauricio Umansky.

Rihanna hasn’t made it a secret that she is a major reality TV fan. Earlier this year, she revealed that she is a fan of the 90 Day Fiance franchise. 90 Day: The Last Resort star Yara Zaya even exposed the fact that they follow each other on social media.

Now that she has become acquainted with Kyle, maybe she will make an appearance on the show someday!

To stay updated on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.