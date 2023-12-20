Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans “excited” for Dorit Kemsley’s new theatre role

Dorit Kemsley is starring as Mrs. Darling and the Mermaid in Peter Pan the Musical in January, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans are rooting for her.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley wears many hats – she’s a mother, wife, fashion designer, and reality star.

Now, she’s headed to London to star in a musical production of Peter Pan with her friend, singer and songwriter Boy George.

The Beverly Beach designer shared her excitement in an Instagram post. “This will be my first live theatre performance as I’ll be playing Mrs Darling and the Mermaid who brings Tinker bell to life!” she wrote.

Dorit will appear in the show on January 5, 6, and 7 at London’s Hammersmith Apollo.

Bravo Dorit Kemsley from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

RHOBH fans praise Dorit for “putting herself out there”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans had a lot of opinions about Dorit’s stage debut on Reddit, with the original poster sharing the ad with her photo on it. “Just gonna leave this here…” the user wrote.

“I’m actually going to see this for Dorit only and I’m so excited lol,” one fan commented.

Another fan added, “I’m morbidly curious to go see it.”

A third fan supported Dorit by shutting down some of the negative comments in the thread. “She’s trying something new and putting herself out there. I don’t see why that’s something to make fun of,” they said.

Dorit isn’t the only cast member from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to star in a musical production.

Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne both made their Broadway debuts in “Chicago” on Broadway, and Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix will be in the show in January.

Dorit could get advice from her friends before she takes on her new role in Peter Pan, and the fans will also be supporting her along the way.