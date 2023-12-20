EntertainmentReality TV

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Dorit slams Sutton for making out with driver

Erica Handel
Dorit Kemsley from RHOBHBravo

Dorit Kemsley from RHOBH

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Dorit Kemsley revealed that Sutton Stracke made out with her driver.

Sutton Stracke has been making jabs at her friends on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13, but Dorit Kemsley isn’t willing to give Sutton a pass this time.

When Sutton shockingly left a Magic Mike Live show in Vegas, she didn’t apologize to Erika Jayne for her sudden exit, who’d bought the tickets.

Article continues after ad

Kyle Richards tried to make sense of why Sutton walked out when she discussed it with her. Instead, Sutton brought up Kyle’s marriage issues with Mauricio Umansky at her dinner party.

To get back at Sutton, Dorit revealed a secret about her in front of the group.

RHOBH Season 13 cast - Erike Jayne, Crystal Minkoff, Sutton Stracke, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, and Annemarie Wiley.Instagram: bravorhobh
RHOBH Season 13 cast

Garcelle Beauvais claims Dorit was trying to “embarrass” Sutton

In an exclusive clip from tonight’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills posted on Twitter, Dorit dropped a bombshell about Sutton.

“You made out with your driver,” Dorit announced to the group.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

Article continues after ad

“Hold on a minute… that was between me, Erika, and Sutton, and now I feel like you’re saying it to embarrass her, and that’s not okay,” Garcelle replied, defending her friend.

After Dorit claimed that Garcelle, Erika, and Sutton were laughing about the makeout session earlier, Sutton explained, “To equate those two is very unfair. My driver has become my friend.”

Sutton admitted that she was attracted to him, calling the makeout session “sweet” and saying that she enjoyed it.

Article continues after ad

This season, Sutton has been on the outs with some of the other cast members from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

However, Dorit disclosing that she made out with her driver was just another piece of information that Sutton didn’t want anyone else to know.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Related Topics

Real Housewives

About The Author

Erica Handel

Erica Handel is a Reality TV Writer at Dexerto. Her favorite reality shows are Below Deck, The Kardashians, Vanderpump Rules, Dancing with the Stars, and the Real Housewives franchise. She attended BravoCon and a taping of Watch What Happens Live and has even met a few Bravo stars in person.