Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Dorit slams Sutton for making out with driver

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Dorit Kemsley revealed that Sutton Stracke made out with her driver.

Sutton Stracke has been making jabs at her friends on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13, but Dorit Kemsley isn’t willing to give Sutton a pass this time.

When Sutton shockingly left a Magic Mike Live show in Vegas, she didn’t apologize to Erika Jayne for her sudden exit, who’d bought the tickets.

Kyle Richards tried to make sense of why Sutton walked out when she discussed it with her. Instead, Sutton brought up Kyle’s marriage issues with Mauricio Umansky at her dinner party.

To get back at Sutton, Dorit revealed a secret about her in front of the group.

Garcelle Beauvais claims Dorit was trying to “embarrass” Sutton

In an exclusive clip from tonight’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills posted on Twitter, Dorit dropped a bombshell about Sutton.

“You made out with your driver,” Dorit announced to the group.

“Hold on a minute… that was between me, Erika, and Sutton, and now I feel like you’re saying it to embarrass her, and that’s not okay,” Garcelle replied, defending her friend.

After Dorit claimed that Garcelle, Erika, and Sutton were laughing about the makeout session earlier, Sutton explained, “To equate those two is very unfair. My driver has become my friend.”

Sutton admitted that she was attracted to him, calling the makeout session “sweet” and saying that she enjoyed it.

This season, Sutton has been on the outs with some of the other cast members from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

However, Dorit disclosing that she made out with her driver was just another piece of information that Sutton didn’t want anyone else to know.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.