Queer Eye Season 8: Meet the fabulous & talented cast

Queer Eye Season 8 is on its way and that means the Fab Five will be attracting a new audience. For viewers who want to know more about the fabulous hosts, here is everything you need to know.

The Fab Five are coming back with yet another season of Queer Eye wholesomeness and it will be available to stream on Netflix on January 24, 2024. Fans of the show are highly anticipating the new seasons as the reality show got itself not just one but six Emmy nominations after Season 7!

All five of the hosts –– Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, and Tan France –– are returning for Season 8. Unlike the previous seasons, this season will be based in New Orleans.

Here are the details you need to know about the hosts before jumping into streaming.

The Fab Five of Queer Eye

Jonathan Van Ness

Jonathan is the hair grooming expert on the show and is known for his bright cheerful personality. He brings warmth and acceptance with him every time he interacts with guests on the show. His roles on TV and radio gained him plenty of followers on social media.

Jonathan currently has around 5.7 Million followers on his Instagram where he posts his daily life and red carpet looks. He married model Mark Peacock in 2019 and shared the news on his socials.

Jonathan shared the news on Twitter: “Surprise! We got married in the backyard of a house we rented over the summer…” and on Instagram: “I got married to my best friend & have a loving partner to continue building my life with.”

Antoni Porowski

The charming chef of Queer Eye, Antoni Porowski, joined the series reboot along with the other Fab Five. The Canadian star had an interest in cooking and acting, and that is how he ended up becoming part of The Fab Five.

After his popularity on the show, he appeared on other reality programs including Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

He dated Kevin Harrington who he met back in 2019. Kevin is a New York-based creative strategy director who has worked on campaigns for brands like Reese’s, Adidas, and Love Island USA—the pair split in November 2023.

Tan France

The amazing stylist on the show is the one and only Tan France. Tan is an English-American fashion designer born to Muslim Pakistani immigrant parents. His cultural and religious background is an inspiration to many Queer Eye fans.

Apart from the show, Tan has also been on Next In Fashion and The Great Celebrity Bake Off for SU2C. He also hosted the Selling Sunset Season 7 reunion. Tan is married to his partner of 15 years, Rob France!

Karamo Brown

Karamo Brown is the culture and lifestyle expert on Queer Eye. He handles all the relationships and social interaction worries that their heroes might have.

Away from the show, Karamo is a big mental health advocate and has been volunteering as a youth counselor at the Los Angeles LGBT Center. He was even invited to the White House to help create policies and legislation to help protect and support LGBTQ+ youth

Karamo, just like Tan, has been in a long-term relationship and is engaged to his partner of eight years, Ian Jordan.

Bobby Berk

Bobby Berk takes charge of the architectural renovations and house revamping for their heroes. His artistic skills helped create a healthier living environment for the guests on the show.

In his personal life, Bobby is in a strong and 20-year-long healthy relationship with his husband Dewey Do.

Unfortunately, Bobby announced his exit from the show in a sentimental Instagram post. He will be leaving the Queer Eye franchise after Season 8.