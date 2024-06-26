Perfect Match’s Jess Vestal speaks out after Season 2 “mom shaming”

One thing that Perfect Match star Jess Vestal does not accept criticism about is her relationship with her daughter.

Perfect Match was Jess Vestal’s second time on screen, and while she received backlash from Love Is Blind, the criticism this time around was different.

Not only was it about her, but this time, the public scrutiny involved her 11-year-old daughter, Autumn. For starters, she was heavily critiqued for leaving Autumn to film both Love Is Blind and Perfect Match in the same year.

Then, a lot of viewers were left uncomfortable by the fact that Autumn’s name was brought up consistently during Perfect Match, especially when her now ex, Harry Jowsey, kept bringing her up even though he’s never met her.

There has been a big build-up of mom-shaming against her and now that the entire season has aired, she is speaking out.

On June 23, Jess took to her Instagram story to address the backlash once and for all. The reality TV star explained that while it may seem like she was apart from her child for an entire year, she has only gone for less than 30 days between both shows.

Jess also shared that Autumn could spend quality time with her biological father while she was away.

Screenshot

“Either way the experience from both shows has blessed us in ways I never could have imagined. Please stop with the mom-shaming, it’s unnecessary,” she requested.

Needless to say, the haters have not gotten the best of Jess, to the point that it might not be a shock if fans notice her on other reality TV shows in the future, like The Traitors US.

Meanwhile, her on-screen ex Harry is being faced with so much criticism, to the point that a Netflix star is asking that he be banned from working with the streaming service ever again.