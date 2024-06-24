Owning Manhattan Season 1: Release date, cast, trailer & more

Million Dollar Listing New York alum Ryan Serhant runs his own company in the new Netflix real estate series, Owning Manhattan. Here’s everything to know about the spinoff.

After appearing on Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing New York for nine seasons, Ryan Serhant is starring in his own reality show on Netflix called Owning Manhattan.

The series premieres in June, and centers around Ryan managing his own real estate company, Serhant, as his agents try to beat out the fierce competition in New York City.

Ryan pushes his team to go head-to-head with each other by selling properties in Manhattan at the highest price range and earning a hefty commission as a reward for their hard work.

Owning Manhattan Season 1 Trailer

On May 29, Netflix released the trailer for Owning Manhattan, which shows the team at Serhant navigating the cutthroat real estate industry alongside one another.

The trailer teased Ryan challenging his agents to sell the most expensive apartment in the world, and one of the agents comparing the company drama to a ‘sorority.’

Owning Manhattan Season 1 Cast

Netflix Ryan Serhant and his real estate team on Netflix’s Owning Manhattan

The official cast for Owning Manhattan Season 1 includes the Serhant company’s CEO Ryan, along with twelve new real estate agents:

Ryan Serhant

Chloe Tucker Caine

Genesis Suero

Jade Shenker

Jeffrey St. Arromand

Jessica Markowski

Jessica Taylor

Jordan Hurt

Jordan March

Nile Lundgren

Savannah Gowarty

Tricia Lee

Owning Manhattan Season 1 premieres on Friday, June 28 on Netflix, and all eight episodes will be released on the same day.

Where to watch & stream Owning Manhattan Season 1

Owning Manhattan Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix.

The new real estate series will document workplace drama in the Big Apple, similar to the West Coast versions on Netflix, Selling Sunset and Buying Beverly Hills.