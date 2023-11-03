New Love & WWE reality series to star wrestling power couple Bianca Belair and Montez Ford

WWE is releasing a brand new Reality TV series, with Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez set to follow the two wrestlers and how their romance evolved in the lead-up to the grandest stage of them all, WrestleMania.

The universe of World Wrestling Entertainment is no stranger to reality TV. Between Total Divas, Miz and Mrs, and more, WWE superstars often find themselves starring in reality TV shows and using their notoriety from the wrestling world to capitalize in their own series.

Article continues after ad

In October of this year, Dexerto reported that ex-WWE stars the Garcia Twins, formerly known as the Bella Twins, will be creating a brand new dating show. This upcoming series is set to debut on November 17, 2023.

Article continues after ad

Now, however, two more current wrestling stars have revealed that they will be headlining a new reality TV series. The WWE confirmed that Bianca Belair and Montez Ford will be the stars of the new show, Love & WWE.

WWE announced the news via Twitter, revealing that the new show will debut on February 2, 2024.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

It will feature eight episodes in total and, according to the official announcement blog, and will follow the two and their road to WrestleMania.

“The show will look back at Bianca Belair and Montez Ford’s wild Road to WrestleMania, as Montez continued his ascent and Bianca fought to stay on top. With the support of their tight-knit group of friends, family, and fellow WWE Superstars, the dynamic duo somehow always manage to pull off the impossible.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While the two wrestlers are stars in their own right, they have become one of the organization’s hottest power couples. As such, this new series will delve into both of their careers and how their personal lives and romance meld into their jobs and professions.

For all the latest Reality TV news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.