Melissa’s lies on Hell’s Kitchen just created even more chaos

Melissa Irons learned a tough lesson during Season 22 Episode 3 of Hell’s Kitchen – Lying to someone’s face will only get you into trouble.

It’s general knowledge that making up fictional stories won’t get you very far. Still, some contestants on Hell’s Kitchen possibly never got that memo.

Melissa Irons is a Season 22 contestant who happens to be part of the Red Team. In a heated moment, she thought spewing out a lie would benefit her and her teammates.

Article continues after ad

Her lie ended up making everything a thousand times worse. These are the details about what exactly went down in Episode 3.

Article continues after ad

Melissa lied and her Hell’s Kitchen teammates suffered for it

While the Blue Team and Red Team were battling it out to impress Gordon Ramsay, almost everyone was struggling to keep things in order. An argument between some of the Red Team members created a distraction that they truly didn’t need.

Carmen and Raneisha went off on each other about Carmen’s failure to push the team in the right direction. After the embarrassing amount of screaming they did in front of guests, Gordon ultimately told the Blue Team they won a chance to enjoy dinner at a Hollywood rooftop pool party.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Gordon then told the Red Team they’d have to stay back in the kitchen and pick up every single piece of confetti… one by one. Despite how overwhelming the task was, they got to work.

Article continues after ad

When the Red Team told Sous Chef Christina they were done picking up confetti, she spotted one more piece lying on a bench. Melissa tried to cover up the mistake by claiming the piece of confetti was simply a patch of tape.

Article continues after ad

Christina didn’t take Melissa at her word, though. She went to investigate and found that Melissa had lied to her face. Christina then dumped the entire bag of confetti back on the floor so the Red Team would have to start over from the beginning.

The Red Team was stuck picking up newly dumped confetti off the floor while the Blue Team enjoyed themselves at the pool party.