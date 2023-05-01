Love Island’s Shaughna reveals anxiety after having first child

Shaughna from Love Island just shared on social media that the birth of her child has brought on bouts of anxiety for her.

Shaughna Phillips rose to fame after starring in Season 6 of Love Island.

Even though she didn’t win the competition, she did gain a large fanbase and has over 1 million Instagram followers.

The reality TV star welcomed her first child back in April of this year with her partner Billy Webb.

Shaughna recently took to social media to share an update on her mental health status after giving birth.

Does Shaughna Phillips from Love Island have anxiety?

A few days ago, Shaughna shared a photo of her daughter Lucia on Instagram.

She captioned the adorable picture and wrote, “I can’t explain how crippling my anxiety has been since Lucia arrived. I had anxiety through my pregnancy and I really thought it would ease up once she was here, but my God, I was wrong.”

The reality TV star went on to say that she may even need to consult medical help about her anxiety.

She wrote, “I’ve spoken briefly with my midwife about it, and I think it’s going to be something I may need to speak to my doctor about for some help with, but I’m trying.”

Fans have quickly shared their support for the new mom in the comment section of the post.

One fan wrote, “Thank you for using your platform to talk openly about your pregnancy and postpartum anxiety.”

Another chimed in and wrote, “You are doing a great job don’t let anyone tell you you’re not.”

Shaughna has not publicly shared whether or not she wants to have another child. To stay updated on all things Love Island and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.