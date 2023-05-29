Love Island’s Liberty Poole drops big return hint as Season 10 cast revealed

Liberty Poole didn’t find love in Series 7 of Love Island. Would she do the show again? Here’s what she just revealed.

If you are a hardcore fan of Love Island, then you definitely recognize Liberty Poole.

She made her reality TV debut as an original member of Love Island Series 7. The only person that she pursued in the villa was Jake Cornish.

But, the couple ultimately decided to split and left the competition. Since leaving the show, Liberty has become one of the most successful stars of her season.

She currently has over 1 million followers on Instagram and over 10 million likes on TikTok.

In a new podcast episode, the reality TV revealed whether or not she would try her luck on the show again.

Would Liberty Poole do Love Island again?

Liberty was the guest on popular TikToker Lauren Saddington’s podcast Not Always a Princess.

She appeared on May 26 and discussed her experience on her season of Love Island.

When Lauren asked if she would consider entering the villa again, Liberty gave an unexpected answer.

She said, “Yeah, you know what? I would do it. And reason being, I think it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. And yeah, I had my ups and downs, but it was just amazing. Like meeting so many different people from different walks of life.”

The reality TV star went on to say that she was grateful for her first experience on the show.

Liberty remarked, “Yeah, I appreciate my experience. Maybe I’ll find love next time.”

On May 29, the official lineup was released for Series 10. It’s unclear whether or not Liberty’s comment means that she may be a bombshell for this season.

The official premiere date for the new season has not been announced yet. But, it is expected to release this summer.

