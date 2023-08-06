Love Island’s Anna Kurdys spills on love triangle: “The drama was too much”

Love Island USA hasn’t finished airing its fifth season but has already seen its fair share of drama so far. One moment that shocked contestants and viewers alike was when Anna Kurdys chose to exit the show on her own terms. Now she’s speaking out, revealing her motivations and discussing the love triangle that started it all.

Love Island USA is in the midst of its latest season with contestants coupling up in a bid for the prize money – oh, and for love too, of course.

Article continues after ad

However, viewers were shocked when season 5 standout, Anna Kurdys, chose to walk away from the show instead of entering a friendship couple with fan favorite Carston ‘Bergie’ Bergersen.

Now Anna is spilling the tea, telling Entertainment what exactly spurred her decision and how a certain love triangle affected her.

Instagram: annaolivia.x Anna chose to exit the show on day 11.

“I decided in the moment. I was looking at the islanders in front of me and it felt like my time to go,” Anna said. “I honestly just went with my instincts.”

Article continues after ad

She also explained why she avoided a friendship coupling with Bergie, saying “I didn’t want to put Bergie in a situation where a girl had come in and he was coupled up with me. I didn’t want him to feel obligated to stay with me.”

Anna admitted she received hate for pursuing Leonardo Dionicio while he was still coupled up with Kassandra ‘Kassy’ Castill. The love triangle caused a lot of tension, with many fans angered by the betrayal. But Anna claims there’s more to the story.

Article continues after ad

Peacock Anna was interested in pursuing Leonardo, but he ultimately chose to recouple with Kassy.

“Kassy and Leo had been coupled up at first and I told her I really liked him… She completely understood,” Anna said. “I didn’t want to do that, but she was my friend and I cared about her.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, Leonardo ultimately recoupled with Kassy after the two got to know one another behind Anna’s back, resulting in the latter’s exit from the show. Anna admitted she was surprised to find out the two had been communicating, saying, “I gave her so much respect when she was in a couple with him and I’m not getting any at all.”

Article continues after ad

Peacock Kassy was the third member of the love triangle, with fans convinced she and Anna hate one another.

Nonetheless, Anna doesn’t hold any hate for her co-stars and wants viewers to be more understanding when watching the show as the drama and backlash can be “too much.”

“There’s 24 hours in a day and [the viewers] only see so little of what happens in there. I hate that the world seems to think Kassy and I are hating each other and that I’m a bully,” Anna said. “Everybody’s getting hate quite a bit now, so I feel like people should really put into perspective that you’re not seeing the whole day.”

Article continues after ad

For all the latest entertainment and reality TV news, be sure to check out our page here.