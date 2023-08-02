Love Island viewers convinced Hannah ‘coddling’ Bergie is ruining his chances

Love Island USA fans are under the impression that Hannah’s behavior toward Bergie is ruining his chances of finding a genuine match in the villa.

Bergie and Hannah have an adorable friendship on Love Island USA. While this show is all about finding romance, the two contestants have developed what they consider to be an unbreakable “brother-sister” bond.

When Bergie was essentially being ganged up on by the male contestants following the debacle with Victor and Carmen, Hannah went out of her way to stand up for Bergie. She actively has his back, and frequently expresses how much she cherishes their friendship.

And while there’s no question that Hannah means well, some fans think she’s unconsciously “coddling” Bergie.

Love Island USA fans think Hannah is unknowingly sabotaging Bergie’s chances of finding a connection

Without a doubt, Hannah is there for Bergie. But because of the way she tends to “baby” him, audiences are under the impression that she is unknowingly sabotaging his chances to find love in the villa.

“I will say I think Hannah’s encouraging the villa to baby Bergie,” one Reddit user suggested on the Love Island USA subreddit. “I think it’ll be hard for him to get out of that position now, especially since Hannah has kinda encouraged others to treat him the same way. Hopefully, the new bombs are into Hannah & Bergie so she doesn’t have as much time to focus on him.”

“She’s also the main one who coddles Bergie,” another user agreed. “She is a good friend, but she seems to be speaking for him during their convos.”

Despite some viewers believing she is a bit too overprotective of Bergerson, there’s no denying she’s a loyal friend.

One Reddit user praised their friendship, writing, “Hannah seems like the only islander who actually cares about Bergie.”

See how Hannah and Bergie’s adorable friendship blossoms by tuning in to Love Island USA.

Catch new episodes only on Peacock.