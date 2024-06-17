Love Island USA’s Bergie weighs in on Ariana Madix replacing former host

Bergie Bergersen spilled the tea on his opinion of Ariana Madix taking over as Love Island USA Season 6 host.

Ariana Madix of Vanderpump Rules replaced Sarah Hyland as host this season on Love Island USA.

Not only are her fans, Bravolebrities, and Islanders mesmerized over her appearances, her iconic wardrobe and high energy have been infectious during Season 6. Even Bergie Bergersen from Love Island USA Season 5 is impressed.

In an interview with The Mirror US, Bergie weighed in on his opinion of Ariana, saying that it made sense that she was asked to host Season 6 after she was a guest host during his season.

He went on to say that since Ariana is a Love Island “mega fan,” “she understands the Islanders’ perspectives because she’s watched so much and she’s also been on reality TV.”

Maura Higgens of Love Island UK Season 5 might have also been a contender for Ariana’s new hosting gig, as she was also brought in during Bergie’s season to host a challenge.

He said that production was likely “testing the water” with the two ladies. Though Ariana was ultimately chosen to host Love Island USA Season 6, Maura was also given a new gig as the host of Aftersun.

Aftersun takes former Love Island contestants and sits them down to discuss what’s currently going on with the newest seasons on Peacock.

During the first Aftersun episode for Love Island USA, Maura sat down with Coye Simmons, who was eliminated during Episode 4 after JaNa Craig decided to couple up with Common Newsum.

During which, Coye told Maura that if he had more time in the Villa, something could have developed between him and Serena despite him initially picking JaNa.

Though there has only been one Islander elimination, the heat is on, as Ariana introduced two more Bombshells during Episode 6 — and some girls are already worried.