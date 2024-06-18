Love Island USA Season 6 cast shocked as Rob and Leah begin to ‘spiral’

The cast of Love Island USA Season 6 looked shocked as the drama between Rob, Leah, and Andrea began to unfold in a sneak peek into Episode 8.

Though Love Island USA is only one week into Season 6, the Bombshells who have entered the Villa took charge of their intentions right away.

When Bombshells Andrea Carmona and Nicole Jacky showed up, they didn’t just come to find love, they came to take their man, regardless of them already being coupled up.

Andrea, who showed immediate interest in Rob Rausch, took him on the first date of the season. While the two stared into each other’s eyes, they sipped champagne and passionately kissed.

Though Rob has been coupled up with Leah Kateb since day one, he admitted to the guys in the Villa that his kiss with Andrea was “electric.”

In an exclusive preview of Episode 8, Leah approached Rob and Andrea while they were hanging out in an intimate nook out of the Islanders’ sight.

However, something went horribly wrong, as Leah could be heard saying, “No, no, no… that was bad.”

Rob then told Leah he was “really upset” with her, to which Leah responded, “Literally what do you want me to say to that?”

The Islanders followed up by telling Leah that she was “spiraling” over Rob and his connection with Andrea. Some of them even persuaded her to sneak up on Rob and Andrea while they were getting to know each other, then looked shocked as the drama unraveled.

Both Leah and Rob shed quite a few tears during the upcoming episode and didn’t cozy up to each other during the re-coupling ceremony where Andrea could potentially pick Rob, leaving Leah single.

While anything can happen, like another elimination, Rob might want to make his decision sooner rather than later before he ends up losing out on a serious connection with either Leah or Andrea.

To tune into Love Island USA Season 6, fans can catch every episode, airing 6 nights per week, at 9pm ET on Peacock.