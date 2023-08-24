Love Island USA fans notice a big difference in Scott compared to the UK series

Love Island USA’s latest bombshell, Scott, has fans commenting on how calm, cool, and collected he is on the USA show compared to when he was previously on the UK version of the series.

Bombshell Scott surprised both Love Island fans and his fellow castmates when he first stepped onto the island and entered the villa so late in the game.

After recently arriving, he was prompted to invite two lucky ladies on a ‘sneaky link’ date. He chose both Kassy and Imani.

Article continues after ad

Though he was on Love Island UK before entering the USA villa, some fans have noticed a difference in the blue-eyed British stud.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: loveislandusa Scott entered the USA villa after being eliminated from the UK villa this Season.

Love Island fans think Scott’s confidence “skyrocketed” when he entered the USA villa

Scott turned quite a few heads when he entered the Love Island USA villa. However, before he gained the attention of most of the remaining girls, he was voted off of Love Island UK Season 10.

Scott, who connected with Catherine Agbaje on the UK series, was dumped after Casa Amor for another guy.

Article continues after ad

However, after leaving the UK villa, he had the choice to pick two women to take on a date before the USA islanders even knew he was there.

Though Kassy and Imani felt a connection with Scott, as his eye contact had them melting like popsicles in the sun, Scott eventually formed something deeper with Johnnie.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

So when the last re-coupling ceremony came about, Johnnie had the option to pick between Scott and Matia — this time, sending his opponent home instead, as Johnnie decided to be coupled up with Scott for the remainder of the show.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: loveislandusa Johnnie chose Scott in the last re-coupling ceremony.

After seeing how Scott has taken to the girls and guys of Love Island USA, fans have pointed out his ‘skyrocketed’ confidence, saying, “I mean this in the best way! I feel like after he saw all the positivity towards him when leaving the UK villa, it made his confidence skyrocket.”

The fan continued, “He seems so much more playful and confident since being in the US villa, and I’m loving it lmao. He is so much more comfortable and knows his DMs are still blowing up.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Others credited his growing fan base for the newly calm and humble Brit, saying, “I think going into the show knowing he is popular and has a massive fan base has boosted his ego and made him a lot more comfortable.”

The fan continued, “At the same time I don’t think we were shown his personality enough on the UK version.”

Another fan agreed that Scott is more at ease on the USA show, saying, “Definitely, he seems way more relaxed and confident and like he’s just there having a good time.”

Article continues after ad

Though there wasn’t a Love Island USA Episode last night, fans can continue to watch Scott thrive while coupled up with Johnnie tonight, Thursday, at 9 PM on Peacock.