Love Island USA fans cringe as “performative” Rob lets Andrea go

Fans of Love Island USA Season 6 think Rob’s reaction to Andrea leaving was more theatrical than anything.

Though Rob Rausch wasn’t voted out of the Villa during the first double-elimination on Love Island USA Season 6, he told Andrea Carmona he’d leave with her after she was eliminated by her fellow Islanders.

While Andrea packed her bags, Rob spoke with Aaron Evans about if he should stay or go. After many tears and eye-rolling, he ultimately decided to stay.

However, before Andrea’s exit, he began to tell her he ‘loved’ her before laughing off the accidental slip. Fans are confused, though, as many questioned why he’d stay in the Villa if his connection with her was real.

“Rob, all that crying and yelling for you not to go with her? Thought you guys were a really strong connection…” wrote one fan on Instagram.

Some fans also agreed that his reaction to her leaving was “performative” and said they were “cringing” when he was telling her he liked her despite choosing to stay.

“I was CRINGING. He was soooo bluffing with asking her if he should leave,” said a fan on Reddit.

Another fan added that he “switched up pretty quickly.” Meanwhile, someone else put it simply by saying, “If he wanted her, he would’ve left.”

Despite Andrea leaving, fans would like to see her come back to Casa Amor where the boys spend time with a selection of new women, and the girls do the same with new men.

If she does appear again this season, she might have a tougher time securing Rob as her own, as he and Leah Kateb rekindled their relationship after she left the Villa.

To see if Rob connects with anyone in the Villa after Andrea’s exit, fans can tune into Love Island USA Season 6 on Peacock.