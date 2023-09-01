Bergie Bergerson from season 5 of Love Island USA just celebrated his 24th birthday. The rest of the islanders are celebrating his special day on social media.

Bergie Bergersen has always been a fan favorite on Love Island USA. Coming into the villa, audiences found his wholesome personality to be a breath of fresh air compared to the usual personas who enter the villa.

The Wisconsin-bred reality star served as an underdog throughout season 5 of the series due to not having any luck with relationships. Fortunately, his wish of finding someone came true, and he is now happily coupled up with Taylor.

Today, he is celebrating his 24th birthday, and the rest of the islanders have nothing but kind words for their old friend.

Love Island USA cast celebrates Bergie’s 24th birthday on social media

One of the best parts of Love Island USA season 5 was watching the friendships that blossomed inside the villa. Despite it being a dating series, there’s no denying that some of the best relationships on screen this season were completely platonic.

Some of the best friendships formed involved Bergie Bergersen, whom the cast felt extremely protective of. This was especially true for Hannah, who took Bergie under her wing throughout their time in the villa.

To celebrate his special day, Hannah shared a montage of their cutest BFF moments through her Instagram story. She captioned the montage with “Happy birthday to the one and only Bergie. Have a great day, my friend!”

Other cast mates left heartfelt birthday messages for their fellow islander, including Taylor. She commented on his Instagram post, writing, “I’m so happy to have you in my life and can’t wait for our future! I wish I was with you to celebrate your special day but can’t wait to see you soon.”

As for Bergie, he made his own birthday post, writing about how far he has come this year.

“I ended up accomplishing everything I wanted to and more!” Bergie wrote in the caption. “I met Taylor and our relationship continues to grow and I can’t wait to see what this year brings for us! Thank you @loveislandusa, thank you to my supportive family, and thank you to all of you! 24 is going to be a heck of a year!!!”

Happy birthday, Bergie!

Stay tuned to Dexerto for more Love Island news.