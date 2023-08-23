Love Island UK narrator exposes Mitch Taylor: “He had this mental breakdown”

Love Island’s Iain Sterling just gave the ultimate and definitely unwarranted diss to Season 10’s Mitch Taylor.

If there is a superlative for the biggest pot-stirrer from Season 10, it would go to islander Mitch Taylor. Or, as the fanbase refers to him, Messy Mitch.

In a span of just a few weeks inside of the villa he managed to rub nearly everyone the wrong way. From getting called out by Scott Van Der Sluis to being labeled as a snake by Zachariah Noble, it’s no shock that he didn’t make it to the finale of the competition.

And he’s still in drama with now two-time Love Island alum Kady McDermott.

Needless to say, Mitch needs to be humbled after his debut reality TV appearance. And the show’s iconic narrator Iain Sterling just gave it to him.

Did Iain Sterling just call out Love Island’s Mitch Taylor?

On August 22, Iain spoke with Insider and spilled all the tea about the former islander.

He said, “He had this mental breakdown, it’s like girls just didn’t want to get to know him. It highlights his flaws of personality, because he was getting away with stuff purely based on the fact that he was good-looking.”

The narrator dug into Mitch even more and gave him some well-needed advice.

Ian added, “It’s a good tip if you’re ever on a reality show: There’s something about talking about someone behind their back when it’s filmed that looks really bad.”

Mitch hasn’t publicly responded to Ian’s comments as of yet. But, knowing him, he most definitely will any second now.

