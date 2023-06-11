Love Island Season 10: Who is the first to leave the villa?

Most Love Island viewers didn’t shed a tear after the first islander of Season 10 left.

Season 10 of Love Island is well underway, with five episodes and a very entertaining cast.

While it hasn’t received the best ratings so far, the season has still brought un-scripted drama and laughter.

But, for one contestant in particular, their experience in the villa is now over. The first person to leave exited in Episode 5. And, to give you a hint – most viewers were happy to see this person say their goodbyes.

Who left the Love Island Season 10 villa first?

During Episode 5, Love Island’s George Fensom became the first islander to leave the villa.

Because of the fan twist, he was initially coupled up with Jess. But, by the fifth episode, Jess coupled up with Sammy. George was forced to leave the show because there was no one else to couple up with. And fans were glad.

Before the season even aired, George was exposed for being controversial. Not only was it revealed that he used to post homophobic tweets, but his ex-girlfriend also accused him of cheating.

When leaving the series, he said, “Leaving the villa alone tonight obviously isn’t how I wanted my experience to end to be honest with you – I just wanted to continue to drop loose game. I’m sure there’ll be someone out there for me, but it was just wasn’t in the villa. I’ve loved every minute of it. It’s been so much fun and the most amazing experience from start to finish.”

Needless to say, Love Island viewers are happy that he’s out of the villa and are excited to see where the rest of Season 10 takes us.

To stay updated on all things Love Island and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.