Love Island Season 10 fans overjoyed by Mehdi’s sudden elimination

Mehdi Edno from Love Island Season 10 just left the villa in a double elimination. And viewers are absolutely thrilled.

Several islanders have already been eliminated from Season 10. The long list includes Molly Marsh and the controversial George Fensom.

On Day 23, both Mehdi and bombshell Mal were dumped in this season’s second double-elimination. While fans didn’t have enough time to get attached to Mal, they definitely had a strong opinion of Mehdi.

Viewers have not been a fan of Mehdi for a while. Specifically, fans didn’t approve of Mehdi kissing other girls in the villa for a challenge. Which wouldn’t have been a problem, if he wasn’t already coupled up with Whitney.

Article continues after ad

Because of his unexpected moves in the heart race challenge, fans weren’t so upset that he left.

Are Love Island fans happy about Mehdi elimination?

Similar to Molly’s unexpected elimination, fans were thrilled to see Mehdi leave the show. They quickly expressed their joy on social media.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Most are saying that his exit was karma, while some are even calling him the “most hated” islander from this season.

While fans are excited that he left, Whitney took it pretty hard. She had been coupled with Mehdi since the moment she stepped into the villa. Viewers are even suspecting that she is considering leaving the show because of their split. But, the couple might not be over.

Article continues after ad

In his exit interview he said, “It’s always a sad feeling when you have to leave somewhere, but that was such a great experience, I’m so thankful for it. I’ve met incredible people, and made friends for life. I feel like I could’ve found love with Whitney, so it’s to be continued on that one.”

To stay updated on all things Love Island UK and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.