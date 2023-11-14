Love Island Games stars praise “ballsy” Mike after making a big move

Mike has made quite the impression as a Love Island Games bombshell already, stirring up the spice and excitement in a game of Spin the Bottle.

The first season of the new and exciting Love Island Games is airing right now. This new All-Star spin-off has all the fan favorites from across the franchise put in one place! This includes cast members from Love Island UK, USA, and Australia. Everyone’s favorite, Maya Jama, is also back to host the show.

The ex-Islanders are being given a second chance at love and a cash prize of $100,000. The fun twist this spin-off brings will be the amount of games the couples will have to play.

Michael Boateng, the winner of Love Island UK 2020, once again sparked off gossip and giggles with what he did during this one game.

Mike spices things up in a game of Spin the Bottle

In this week’s YouTube teaser by Peacock, the Islanders go for a game of Spin the Bottle to ice break with Mike Boateng who is the new bombshell on the villa. The first spin lands on Justine Ndiba from Love Island US. By this point on the show, Justine is already coupled with Jack Fowler.

Mike wastes no time to make his way to Justine for a steamy make-out session in front of all Islanders.

After the cheers die down he confesses, “I’m not going to lie, the kiss was amazing.” However, Justine’s other half, Jack, can be seen drowning in jealousy.

Another spin of the bottle lands on Love Island US contestant, Imani Ayan. Imani for now is coupled up with Ray Gantt. Mike rushes over to where Imani is sitting and scoops her face upwards for some passionate kisses.

While many cheered on Mike, including Love Island Australia contestant Callum Hole, the girls’ partners were not very pleased. Ray later expressed to the camera, “It’s never cool to watch your lady get kissed by another dude.”

It seems that Mike is going to shake things up with some fiery drama within the villa.