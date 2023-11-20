Love Island Games star Jess speaks out after fight with Johnny

After Jess Losurdo called out Johnny Middlebrooks on Love Island Games Season 1, she says that they are now just friends.

If there is one word that explains the premiere season of Love Island Games so far, it’s intense.

Since the moment the islanders walked into the villa they have had their eyes set on walking out with the $100,000 cash prize, no matter what.

For others, romance is the number one priority, which has gotten one cast member in some serious trouble.

Specifically, Johnny Middlebrooks was caught speaking negatively about Jessica Losurdo, saying that he was waiting for another girl that he was “more physically attracted to” to come his way instead of her.

After Jess Losurdo completely ripped into him over his comment, which was captured on-screen, viewers were sure there was no hope in their rekindling.

Is Love Island Jess friends with Johnny?

On November 17, Jess spoke with The Messenger and shared that despite their extremely chaotic argument, they have since moved past it.

“When we all got back to the hotel, [Johnny and I] did speak a bit. We had a laugh about it, and then that’s it. It was done. I think we are on good terms,” she explained.

The reality TV Star also admitted that she has a tendency to blow up very fast.

“I’ll pipe up real quick, but I get over it real quick,” Jess said.

Johnny hasn’t publicly weighed in on the tense TV moment as of yet. Now that Jess has been eliminated from the competition, hopefully, Johnny will be able to take note of their drama and avoid conflict for the rest of the season.

To stay updated on Love Island Games and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.