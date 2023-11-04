Love Island Games star Cely reunites with ex and absolutely roasts him

Love Island Games has seen a shocking reunion between exes Cely Vazquez and Johnny Middlebrooks, and it went about as well as could be expected.

Love Island Games has officially kicked off, with alums from around the globe coming together for an all-stars season of the popular dating show.

Hosted by Maya Jama herself and aired on Peacock, the show follows former contestants as they reenter the villa for another chance at love.

And already there have been plenty of hot moments to unpack — Cely Vazquez reuniting with her ex, Johnny Middlebrooks, only to subsequently roast him.

Love Island USA season 2 runners-up, Vazquez and Middlebrooks went through a public break-up in January 2021. Years later, the two are now hashing out their differences after coming together for the first time since their messy split.

“I figured I was going to see you in here but I didn’t know what to expect,” Middlebrooks said, citing concern surrounding whether Vazquez would be “standoffish”.

“What would you expect based off of how we left things?” Vazquez asked, before dishing out on her ex. “You run to Instagram posting s**t… knowing damn well we broke up at Cheesecake Factory [because] you wouldn’t pay for my damn nachos after I paid for a whole ass trip to Hawaii.”

Despite Middlebrooks attempting to object, Vazquez wasn’t done saying her piece; “If you’re going to say, ‘We’re going to leave things on good terms,’ and then run to f****** Instagram to go and talk s**t because you can’t handle s**t like a grown f****** man and move the f*** on, that is crazy.”

“So to do all that s**t… instead of calling me and talking to me, like, I just can’t even put into words how, like, shocking it is to me that you would think that our interactions after that would be cordial or would be cool after how you left s**t,” Vazquez said. And viewers evidently had her back.

“She ate that convo and left him the bill,” one person wrote on TikTok. Another said, “Go off Cely!! Still my favorite Love Island season ever because of her! Really, the nachos bro? [Come on] man.”

