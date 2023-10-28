Love Island Games host Maya Jama says fans will see “tears” in premiere season

For those who love the drama from the Love Island franchise, Maya Jama is promising that Love Island Games is no exception.

Love Island fans are impatiently waiting for Love Island Games to arrive, which is quickly approaching.

Season 1 of the brand-new competition series is set to be hosted by UK’s Maya Jama.

With a cast of only fan-favorite islanders from the franchise returning, the show is focused on their second chance at finding romance.

Which, is going to be more challenging than others. For instance, USA Season 2 exes Johnny Middlebrooks and Cely Vasquez will be reuniting in the villa. This could mean a reconciliation between the two or absolute chaos.

And while this isn’t their first time filming their love lives and competing in challenges, Maya is making it known that Season 1 of Love Island Games is not short of drama the original shows are famed for.

What did Maya Jama say about Love Island Games?

On October 27, Maya vented to Rolling Stones about the premiere season of Love Island Games and what fans can expect.

She said, “The challenges were tough. I’m hoping that it will translate how serious the competition actually got. Some people were in tears, people were breaking up friendships and all of this kind of stuff.”

The TV presenter also shared a key difference between the Games series and the OG UK show.

Maya revealed, “There’s no public vote so it’s literally just down to how they do in the competitions so they take it seriously.”

Viewers will soon see what tear-jerking moments Maya is referring to, and which islanders end up finding their forever partner, if any at all.

The series is set to premiere on November 1 and will be available to stream on Peacock.

