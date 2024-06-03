Love Island fans “excited” as Season 11 changes public voting rule

The public voting rules for Love Island UK are changing for Season 11 and fans are losing it (in a good way).

Love Island UK is coming back and there are already multiple changes to the rules in honor of its return.

For starters, ITV is re-adopting the law that friends and family members cannot use the social media profiles of islanders while they are in the villa. Now, yet another LI concept is being altered for Season 11 and fans are all for it.

On May 28, 2024, UK Entertainment outlet The Mirror announced that there would not be a public coupling vote in the first episode. This means that viewers will not be able to choose who gets paired up with who, which is the usual protocol even in the premiere season of All-Stars.

ITV

Fans quickly took to Reddit to share their thoughts and most were thrilled at the idea of bringing something new to the table, especially after ten seasons of the same format.

One fan wrote, “The…love island producers… Finally actually shaking things up?? I feel like I’m in the twilight zone and I am so excited.”

Another fan chimed in and said, “I’m happy they’re focused on changing things up.”

It’s unclear what the network intends to replace the public voting within the premiere episode, but fans have a few ideas on what they would like to see.

“Heart rate challenge right out the gate, whoever raised your heart rate the most is your couple,” one fan suggested.

Fellow Redditor suggested: “Should be speed dating 1-minute rounds.”

We’ll soon see what format is chosen and if fans have this same applause after it’s been revealed. It hasn’t been confirmed as of yet whether or not the concept of public voting has been permanently removed from the show.