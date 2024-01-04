Love Island: Arabella Chi and Rúben Dias confirm their romance with holiday getaway

Is there something romantic going on between Ruben Dias and Arabella Chi? Their romantic vacation has fans talking.

Arabella Chi is a Love Island star who quickly became a fan favorite. Proudly, she joined the cast in pursuit of romance for Season 5.

Recently, Arabella was spotted going on a holiday trip with none other than Ruben Dias from Manchester City.

The former Love Islander and soccer player have seemingly confirmed their romance in front of the world with this trip!

Details about Ruben Dias and Arabella Chi

According to Daily Mail, Ruben and Arabella were photographed at the Manchester Airport on January 1, 2023. Ruben went out of his way to hide his face with a baseball cap and a black hoodie.

Arabella wasn’t too concerned about shielding her face from photographers, though. They both looked comfy and casual in their sweatpants and hoodies as they made their way through the public transportation zone.

Rumors about a relationship blossoming between Ruben and Arabella have been circulating since September 2023.

A quick scroll through her Instagram doesn’t reveal details about this potential love story, though. Her entire feed is full of breathtaking pictures from photoshoots.

In some pics, she posed in bikinis, and in other pics, she posed in sporty athletic gear. With 1 million followers keeping up with her, there’s a huge chance fans will have a big reaction if she ever shared a selfie with Ruben.

A quick scroll through Ruben’s page tells a similar story to Arabella’s. Instead of pics from upscale photoshoots, his entire feed is full of shots of him on the soccer field.

Ruben has 3.5 million followers who are potentially eager to see him finally post a picture with Arabella. Until then, fans will have to wait for a full-fledged confirmation from one or both of these celebrities about the status of their relationship.