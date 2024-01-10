Love Island: All-Stars will allow throuples to be together

Is it possible there will be tons of the throuples popping up on Love Island: All-Stars? These are the details.

The idea of a romantic throuple happening on Love Island: All-Stars has fans of the show more excited than ever.

There are plenty of opportunities for love triangle dynamics to take over, which will undoubtedly lead to some serious drama.

Is it possible that contestants on the show will be super open to the idea of sharing their partner? Here’s a breakdown of what’s going on.

Article continues after ad

Will there be throuples on Love Island: All-Stars?

The bosses from ITV are opening up about the concept of throuples on Love Island: All-Stars. For those who aren’t totally up to snuff on what a “throuple“ is, it’s a group of three people in a loving and consensual relationship together.

Article continues after ad

According to The Sun, Mike Spencer isn’t totally against the idea of this. He’s the executive producer of Love Island: All-Stars.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

He said, “We won’t say no to a throuple. We’ll see what happens. I mean it would test the format a little bit. We’d have to switch it up, but I think it works as it is.”

Article continues after ad

Since there are contestants on the show that have previous experience in relationships with each other, the opportunity for throuples to pop up isn’t totally unrealistic.

Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish, for example, used to be in a relationship before they agreed to film Love Island: All-Stars.

Article continues after ad

Now that they’ll be coming together on screen again, is there a chance they will be willing to reconnect and potentially add someone else into the mix?

Article continues after ad

Adding a third party to any relationship requires an abundance of trust. A reality TV show set like Love Island: All-Stars doesn’t exactly seem like the most ideal backdrop for this scenario. Viewers will have to wait and see how things play out.