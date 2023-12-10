Love Is Blind’s Micah calls herself & Irina “idiots” for Season 4 portrayal

Micah Lussier from Love Is Blind is finally opening up to her on-screen Season 4 portrayal, and is including Irina Solomonova in it.

There were a few controversial stars of Love Is Blind Season 4, but Micah Lussier and Irina Solomova probably take the cake as the most problematic.

In fact, the two girls were labeled the ‘mean girls’ of the entire season. Both of their on-screen relationships fell through the cracks after Bliss dumped Zack Goytowski and Paul Peden rejected Micah at the altar.

Article continues after ad

It’s been quite some time since the season and its chaotic reunion wrapped, so the jury is still out on whether or not Irina and Micah have grown from their messy ways. And Micah, at the very least, has owned up to it.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: @micah.lussier, @irina_solo

What did Love Is Blind’s Micah say about Irina?

On December 7, Micah spoke with Elite Daily and reminisced on the infamous moment between herself, Irina, Amber, and Paul that viewers still think about today.

“Amber had come back from her date with Paul. At that point, I was wondering if Paul was going to change his mind. So me and Irina, being the idiots we were, decided to go listen and see if she seemed happy. It was dumb and immature, but there was no ill intent,” she explained to the outlet.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The reality TV star makes it clear that while she might still be painted as a mean girl, it truly doesn’t affect her.

Article continues after ad

“Viewers will react to everything based on their perception of that person, which is based on the edit that was presented to them. Now, that doesn’t matter to me at all, but it’s something I had to realize quickly.”

Irina hasn’t publicly responded to Micah slamming her character as of yet.

Article continues after ad

To stay updated on Love Is Blind and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.