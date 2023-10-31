Love Is Blind’s Lauren & Cameron advocate for future cast members to get therapy

Lauren and Cameron Hamilton, the only successful couple from the first Season of Love Is Blind, have advocated for contestants of the show to have access to mental health treatment.

Judging by the fact that there was only one successful couple to come from Season 5, which was Lydia & Milton, the Love Is Blind process is a hit or miss.

One of the main success stories from the series so far is Season 1’s Cameron & Lauren Hamilton.

Viewers were able to watch their journey from the very beginning to ultimately tying the knot. The couple are still very much in love, to the point that fans have been consistently asking them to replace Nick & Vanessa Lachey as the hosts of the show.

Sadly, not every cast member has had the same positive experience on the series that Cameron and Lauren had. Multiple former stars, including Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl, have spoken out about how the show negatively affected their mental health.

LOVE IS BLIND

Does Love Is Blind’s Lauren & Cameron like the show?

On October 17, the fan-favorite couple spoke with Popsugar and were asked what they would do if they had a say in how the show operates.

Lauren said, “Gosh, too much to name. [laughs] I would say start with getting a therapist on set. Even if the therapist isn’t shown and is just behind the scenes. I’ve been saying that for years. I think that it’s something that everyone would benefit from — the production, the cast, everyone.”

Cameron, who was already advocating for therapists in the past, even added that he would be happy to be a mentor for the cast throughout their pods experience.

“At the end of the day, because of the experience that I had, I would love to help people find love in the capacity of a mentor on the show, and we have some ideas for how we might do that,” he added.

Maybe Netflix will take him up on his offer, or implement Lauren’s suggestion of mental health assistance. As for now, Season 6 is currently filming in Washington D.C.

To stay updated on Love Is Blind and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.