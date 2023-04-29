Love Is Blind’s Iyanna reveals that Jarrette cheated on her in new podcast episode

Iyanna from Love Is Blind just exposed what really happened between her and Jarrette during their brief marriage.

Iyanna McNeely is most known for starring in Season 2 of Love Is Blind. It was during the show that she met and got married to Jarrette Jones.

Months into their relationship, they decided to call it quits and got a divorce in 2022.

The reality tv star recently revealed the real reason as to why her marriage with Jarrette fell apart, and it wasn’t what fans were expecting.

What did Iyanna from Love Is Blind say about Jarette?

A few days ago, Iyanna spoke up about her ex-husband on a new episode of the Feel in the Blank podcast, which she co-hosts with one of her close friends.

When her friend Kayla asked if there was anything Iyanna was comfortable releasing to the public, she said that “Jarrette cheated.”

She went on to say, “I found out three days before after the altar. I received an email with very…with details… very specific details.” She did not reveal who he cheated on her with.

Despite finding out that Jarette was cheating, the reality tv star still went through with filming Love Is Blind: After The Altar.

Fans have shared their support for Iyanna speaking her truth in the comments of the YouTube video.

One fan wrote, “Glad Iyanna was able to get that weight off her shoulders after all this time. It sucks that with every new season, the hurt is revived. But with time, it’ll hurt a lil less.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “I can’t believe she held this in. We knew he was a cheater. I hope that her healing starts because Jared is somewhere out there living his best life.”

Jarrette has not publicly responded to Iyanna’s allegations. To stay updated on all things Love Is Blind and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.