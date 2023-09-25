Love is Blind’s Aaliyah explains her decision to leave the show

Why did Aaliyah from Love is Blind season 5 decide to bow out from the program before Uche could propose?

Season 5 of Love is Blind left fans in utter shock after Aaliyah bowed out of the dating series before Uche could propose. For the first time shown in Love is Blind history, a contestant dropped out of the reality series due to the drama that unfolded inside the pods.

In a shocking twist of events, it turned out Uche and Lydia dated outside the show. Aaliyah and Lydia quickly became best friends in the girls’ quarters, which only added fuel to the fire.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

When Aaliyah learned of her best friend and romantic interest’s messy history, which didn’t seem entirely resolved, she immediately got cold feet. In the real world, as Aaliyah claimed, she developed a strict policy against dating any of her friends’ ex-boyfriends. As it turns out, Aaliyah stayed true to this policy, because she quit Love is Blind before Uche could propose.

Why did Aaliyah leave Love is Blind season 5?

Audiences were left scratching their heads when Aaliyah bowed out of the hit reality series. In the pods, Aaliyah and Uche arguably formed the strongest bond out of all the couples. The pair immediately connected over their love of the arts and held a similar outlook when it came to their future.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Although they did face several bumps in the road, Aaliyah and Uche’s ability to hash things out proved the couple had serious potential.

Yet ultimately, Aaliyah’s intuition warned her against the experiment after learning of Uche and Lydia’s past.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 29-year-old explained her reason for leaving.

“I felt like it was the best decision for me,” she revealed to the magazine. “Considering all the factors and hearing both what Lydia and Uche had to say about everything, I just knew, moving forward, that wasn’t ideally the type of situation I’d want going into an engagement.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

She continued, adding that her gut told her it was the right decision. “I had a gut feeling,” she continued. “I didn’t feel comfortable with a lot, but my gut was just telling me this wasn’t what I wanted to do anymore. I felt like I gave my best effort.”

“I mean, the episodes are only so long,” she added. “You don’t get to see minute-by-minute everything that we discussed with one another. But there is a lot that I had to consider in making that decision and I felt like it was the best decision for me.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As revealed by the previews for season 5, Aaliyah returned to the series to meet up with Uche in person. Only time will tell if they are able to resolve their issues and make their relationship work.

Stay tuned for more Love is Blind on Netflix.