Love Is Blind viewers convinced Lydia has an ulterior motive

Lydia and her actions towards both Uche and Aaliyah in Love Is Blind Season 5 have viewers questioning her intentions.

For those claiming that the fourth season of Love Is Blind was the messiest, you shouldn’t hold your breath.

Season 5 has been jaw-dropping from the second it premiered on Netflix, with drama between the hopeful singles happening left and right.

One of the biggest moments so far has been between Lydia, Uche, and Aaliyah.

Once Uche and Aaliyah started to get to know each other more and more, Uche revealed that he used to date Lydia, who is also participating in the experiment.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Because the fourth wall between them had already been broken when they previously dated, Lydia and Uche decided that they weren’t going to speak with each other in the pods as that would be cheating.

Nonetheless, after being roped into their former relationship, Aaliyah had enough and left the show. And viewers believe that was Lydia’s plan all along.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Netflix

What do Love Is Blind Season 5 fans think about Lydia?

On September 24, viewers started discussing Lydia in the Love Is Blind Reddit Thread.

One fan wrote, “Theory: Lydia picked up that Milton didn’t have competition among women. She could use him to get to the honeymoon and group events to catch Uche’s eye.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Another fan agreed and wrote, “She’s just saying what he wants to hear in order to get to the other side and hopefully closer to uche in group meet ups. Or more screen time.”

The only way her alleged ‘plan’ would work is if she and Uche both get engaged to other people, break their romances off once they leave the pods, and then find their way back to each other.

The same situation happened when Season 4’s Jackie ended her engagement with Marshall just to get with fellow contestant Josh instead. And we see how that worked out in the long run. Viewers will soon see if their predictions were right.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

To stay updated on Love Is Blind and the upcoming seasons, check our page here.