Love Is Blind viewers call for more plus size contestants for Season 6

Fans of Love Is Blind are starting to get fed up with Netflix’s lack of inclusivity when it comes to the show’s casting.

When it comes to Love Is Blind, Netflix shows a diverse group of men and women to be a part of the pods dating experience and hopefully come out happily married.

But, there are some riffs to the diverse casting. The main complaint is the fact most of the stars of the show aren’t plus-size, and this goes for both the boys and the girls.

One of the only cast members who was what society would deem plus-size at the time of filming was Alexa Lemieux, who had to defend herself against fatphobic viewers.

It doesn’t help when the show has had contestants like Shake from Season 2, who insisted he was only interested in getting to know the female contestants who could fit on his shoulders.

Viewers have had enough of the narrative plus-size people can’t have a positive experience on this show and are speaking out.

What do Love Is Blind fans want for Season 6?

On December 31, a LIB fan took to Reddit to ask people what they are looking for in the upcoming season, which promoted several results pertaining to body image.

One fan wrote, “Plus size men or women. I feel that everyone in LIB is kinda “perfect” appearance and that’s unreal. I want to see people falling in love with someone that would never try to meet in a bar.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “An actual range of looks and bodies. It’s easy to say ‘love is blind’ when everyone is 8-10/10 on attractiveness and is most are just trying to launch a social media career. What would really test if LIB is a mix of attractiveness but people actually bonding over personalities.”

The official cast for Season 6 has not been unveiled yet, so there is a chance that the fans’ wish is about to come true.

The official cast for Season 6 has not been unveiled yet, so there is a chance that the fans' wish is about to come true.