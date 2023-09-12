Love Is Blind showrunner hypes up “unexpected love triangles” in Season 5

Will Season 5 of Love Is Blind live up to the show’s iconic standards? Here is what the showrunner just said.

Season 5 of Netflix’s Love Is Blind is coming in a matter of weeks. And it definitely has some big shoes to fill. Season 4 was arguably the best season the dating show has ever had. There was nonstop drama and jaw-dropping moments.

One of the biggest surprises of them all was the love triangle between Jackie Bonds, Marshall Glaze, and Josh Demas. Jackie shockingly left Marshall for Josh, forcing him to endure the wedding finale alone.

For fans hoping that the next season can still give the same amount of entertainment, the showrunner just relieved us.

Will Season 5 of Love Is Blind be any good?

On September 11, showrunner Chris Coelen, who also created Perfect Match & The Ultimatum, spoke with Entertainment Weekly about what fans can expect from the new season.

He said, “There’s unexpected love triangles that you don’t see coming, there is some very intense and surprising relationship history that’s unearthed, and there’s some shocking revelations that happen that nobody in the cast sees coming.”

The crew member went on to reinforce the fact that the show is not scripted in any way.

Chris said, “It is completely unpredictable. And the exciting thing about Love Is Blind is that it’s all real. The show and the experiment continues to surprise me.”

Season 5 of Love Is Blind is set to premiere on September 22, only on Netflix. Let’s see if Chris is right about the drama! Or if it ends up falling flat.

