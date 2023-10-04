Love is Blind fans think Chris Fox has been dishonest about his relationship status

Was Chris Fox from Love is Blind Season 5 secretly in a relationship while on the show? Fans have raised their suspicions.

Love is Blind has faced a ton of flak over the years regarding the contestants that are selected for the experiment.

Specifically, fans of the show have questioned the authenticity of the castmates. While some Love is Blind contestants join the show because they are genuinely looking to meet “the one,” others have been suspected of only joining the reality series for clout.

Now, audiences are beginning to question whether contestant Chris Fox joined the show for its intended purposes or to gain a following. This question arises after fans have pointed out his alleged relationship status while filming the show. According to some fans, they speculate that he was in a long-term relationship while on Love is Blind.

Fans speculate about Chris Fox’s relationship status while on Love is Blind

Based on what audiences have been shown, fans of Love is Blind would assume that Chris fell in love with Johnie in the pods. The two even became boyfriend and girlfriend after leaving the show, yet did not participate as an engaged couple on the series.

And while this all may be true, fans still have raised their suspicions about whether or not Chris was really single going into the show. According to one viewer on Reddit, they noticed that he appeared to be dating someone around the time Love is Blind Season 5 was filmed.

“So this picture comes under tagged pictures on his Instagram from July 2022 ( he also has a recent post with her from Feb),” they wrote. “I don’t know when the show was filmed. But it does seem like they’ve been in a relationship for a while from this caption…”

While it isn’t fully clear whether Chris was in a secret relationship during filming, audiences have still heavily criticized the lack of genuine castmates.

“At this point, Netflix should just cancel the show,” one fan commented on the post. “We’re not getting any real couples anymore. Everyone is in for the clout.”

Another fan agreed, writing, “I’m starting to think all of them are paid actors.”

Stay tuned for more Love is Blind on Netflix.