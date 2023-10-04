Love Is Blind fans petition for Temptation Island’s Mark L. Wahlberg to host reunion

Fans of Love Is Blind have petitioned for Mark L. Wahlberg from Temptation Island to host the reunion special.

The current hosts of Love Is Blind, Nick and Vanessa Lachey, have faced a wave of backlash from audiences for their past behavior at the reunions. Many fans of the show disliked Nick and Vanessa’s biases towards the contestants despite the intention for the hosts to remain neutral.

Furthermore, Vanessa’s past controversial comments about the “lack of body diversity” on the show caused outrage among fans.

Another reason viewers have criticized Nick and Vanessa Lachey was that they had asked the married contestants continuously when they would have their first “Love Is Blind baby.” Many fans felt like they were pressuring contestants into having kids to promote their show.

Now, fans want the Lacheys removed as reunion hosts, instead wishing to have Mark L. Wahlberg from Temptation Island.

Should Temptation Island’s Mark L. Wahlberg replace Nick and Vanessa Lachey?

Mark L. Wahlberg‘s claim to fame kicked off in 2001 when he became the host of Temptation Island. Despite the original run only lasting for three seasons, the reality series was revived in 2019. As a special treat for original fans, Mark returned to host the revived series on USA Today.

Mark has become one of the most beloved reality show hosts on TV. Fans love him for his warm approach as well as his genuine care for the contestants on Temptation Island.

But would he make a good host for Love is Blind? Fans sure think so.

Love Is Blind viewers took to Reddit to voice their opinion.

“Let’s be honest,” they began. “Most of us are riding out this crappy season so that we can get to the real show- ATA!!! And I think we can all agree that the Lacheys are not up to the task of hosting this!! We need someone who can be empathetic, but will call people out on their bs and still keep the conversation moving! So who would people like to see take over? My pick: Mark Wahlberg from Temptation Island!”

“I love him!” another fan wrote in praise of Mark. “He’s such a genuine guy. Love when he gets emotional and the contestants all seem to love him too.”

Stay tuned for all-new episodes of Love Is Blind on Netflix.