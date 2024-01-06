Love Is Blind fans drag Season 5 cast meet and greet: “April fools joke?”

Stacy, Taylor, and Lydia from Season 5 of Love Is Blind just reunited and fans aren’t exactly thrilled about it.

Since the wrapping of the fifth season of Love Is Blind and its jaw-dropping reunion special, some stars have continued to be relevant based on their new business ventures alone.

Both Stacy Snyder and Taylor Rue have since released merch collections based on their time on the show. One was pretty well-received and the other received a bunch of slack on social media instead.

Article continues after ad

Speaking of Stacy, she has also recently revealed that she is available for paid fan videos on Cameo, which people were not excited about, especially when it comes to her $50 fee.

Article continues after ad

Needless to say, the Season 5 alums are maintaining their fame in multiple ways and last night’s event was no exception.

Was there a Love Is Blind Season 5 second reunion?

On January 5, Stacy, Taylor, and Lydia Arleen hosted a meet and greet in Houston, TX (where their season was filmed) for their fans to get to know them beyond the screen.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

While the event itself was free to attend, the reality TV stars were selling their merch, and there was even a First Class Cosmo drink available for purchase, a nod to Stacy’s dad and his iconic “Sometimes love wants to fly first class” line from Season 5. Viewers of the flyer were quick to go on Reddit to let a rip on the reunion.

Article continues after ad

One fan wrote, “I would rather watch paint dry than to spend time with these self absorbed nobodies.”

Article continues after ad

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Early April Fools joke??? What on earth do these people think they have to offer? Relationship advice??? Hell no!”

To stay updated on Love Is Blind and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.