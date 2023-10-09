Love is Blind fans crown Milton the unexpected hero of Season 5

Fans of Love is Blind call Milton from Season 5 the best contestant, granting him the status of this season’s fan-favorite.

Fans of Love is Blind were initially put off by the fact that the producers have allowed 24-year-old Milton on the show.

The Netflix series was created with the intention of the cast members getting married off, so many audiences felt as though 24 was too young to be ready to settle down. Furthermore, viewers were under the impression that individuals of Milton’s age group weren’t mentally prepared for a lifetime Union.

Yet following a series of events presented in season 5, fans of the show began to change their tune. Now, to everyone’s delightful surprise, audiences have labeled Milton as the “most mature” contestant on Love is Blind.

Love is Blind fans crown youngest contestant Milton as the most “mature” cast member

Love is Blind has been openly criticized in the past for showcasing contestants who are too young to be tying the knot. In fact, multiple fans have even petitioned for older cast mates, who are no longer in their mid-20s.

As a result, when 24-year-old Milton was first introduced, many viewers couldn’t help but express frustration. Why was Netflix casting individuals who seemingly weren’t ready for such a big commitment?

Yet after getting to know the contestant and observing how he handled conflict, fans were pleasantly surprised to award him as the most mature of the bunch. As a result, he has gained the “fan favorite” status amongst the Season 5 crew.

“I adore Milton so far,” one fan wrote on the Love is Blind Subreddit. “The 24-year-old is the most mature of the bunch. I hate he got stuck in the middle of this messy crew this season.”

Another viewer agreed, writing, “THIS. ALL OF THIS. Milton used science and completely shut down Uche in a way that was masterful. And I love that Milton basically said I respect the way that your relationship with Lydia went. But this is my relationship with Lydia. And we are too completely different people. And that’s that.”

Stay tuned for more Love is Blind to see what comes of Milton’s journey.