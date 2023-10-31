Love is Blind fans are changing their minds about Uche Okoroha’s villain label

Uche Okoroha rubbed viewers the wrong way based on his treatment of Aaliyah Cosby during Season 5 of Love is Blind. Now, social media users aren’t leaving so many angry comments.

Fans of Love is Blind didn’t have many good things to say about Uche Okoroha after Season 5 wrapped. His love triangle with Lydia Gonzalez and Aaliyah Cosby is one of the biggest reasons why.

Since Aaliyah was in the dark about Uche’s past relationship with Lydia, she was completely blindsided when the truth was revealed. She felt uncomfortable being stuck in the girls dorm with Lydia, so she decided to leave the show early.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Her exit from the show resulted in Uche yelling at her on a phone call in an aggressively rude manner. The quote “villain” label was promptly attached to Uche’s name from that point forward. Lately though, it seems social media users might be having a change of heart regarding this reality TV star.

When Season 5 of Love is Blind was dropping in increments on Netflix, Uche’s comment section on Instagram was full of angry viewers who weren’t happy with his actions or behaviors.

Article continues after ad

People called him out for being condescending, manipulative, and too judgmental. Some folks even left comments calling him a gaslighter, someone who plays victim, and someone who verbally abuses others.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

A lot of those comments were left back in mid-September, though. Fast forward to now, and things have started to turn around for Uche when it comes to his social media engagement.

On his two most recent posts from October 29 and October 30, 2023, social media users have been chiming in with positive words for the Season 5 constestant.

Article continues after ad

Some are encouraging him to prioritize his own personal happiness. Others are telling him to keep enjoying life. Many are complimenting him on his skincare routine, his fashion sense, and his dog dad skills.

No one got the chance to hear from Uche at the Love is Blind Season 5 reunion, but it looks like he intends to remain active on social media as a way of staying in the loop with curious viewers.