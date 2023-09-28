Love is Blind creator dispels claims that contestants are “being held prisoner”

Love is Blind creator Chris Colleen is slamming allegations from former contestants about the brutal conditions on set.

Former Love is Blind contestants have slammed the popular dating series for the “prison-like” conditions allegedly forced upon the cast.

While the purpose of the dating series is for people to find a marriage that lasts a lifetime, many contestants came out of the experience more distressed than ever before.

According to Nick Thompson, who starred in season 2 of Love is Blind, being on the series was much like being held “prisoner.” The cast was denied cellphones, TV access, Wi-Fi, and even alleged to having been denied food and water for extensive periods.

Chris Coleen, the creator of Love is Blind, has called these claims “insane.”

Love is Blind creator calls allegations from former contestants “insane”

Following the numerous complaints against Love is Blind, Creator Chris Colleen has stepped up to defend his TV show. In response to the notion that the contestants were practically “held prisoner,” he called this allegation “insane.”

“We tell them that they won’t be able to travel freely while they’re in the pods,” Chris told Variety. “We tell them they won’t have phones or TV or internet service in the pods or in their hotel rooms where they stay or in the romantic getaways.”

According to Chris, the reason these conditions were set was to “protect the integrity of the experiment.”

“You’re asked to stay in your hotel to protect the integrity of the experiment,” the series creator told the outlet. “We disconnect their phones and internet so they can’t get online because people are tempted to look people up.”

As for dedicated fans of the show, they aren’t buying Chris’s claims. Instead, most fans are siding with the cast this time around.

“I trust the cast on this one,” one fan wrote on the Love is Blind subreddit. “Reality shows have been manipulating and coercing contestants since their inception.”

Another fan agreed, writing, “Of course he’s defending it, because if this goes sideways, [there’s] no more kinetic content (they’ve always been shady).”

Stay tuned for more Love is Blind only on Netflix.