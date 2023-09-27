Love Is Blind contestant slams show for not offering couples counseling

Former Love is Blind contestant Nick Thompson is calling out series for not offering couples counseling assistance during or after show.

Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl from season 2 of Love is Blind have been vocally advocating for better mental health aid on the hit reality series. While Nick and Danielle tied the knot by the finale of season 2, their story did not end with a happily ever after.

Fans of the series can recall how much conflict the two experienced throughout the second season which led to several heated arguments before their wedding day. Although they said “yes” at the altar due to their deep love for one another, the conflicts that fans witnessed on the show only multiplied following their nuptials.

According to Nick, he wished there would have been more assistance provided by the Netflix series to help him and Danielle navigate through the incredibly unique (and at times agonizing) experiment.

Former Love is Blind contestant Nick Thompson ridicules show for lack of couples counseling

In 2023, Nick Thompson spoke with Dr. Kirk Honda, a therapist who also hosts the Psychology in Seattle YouTube channel. Dr. Kirk Honda has done a series of “therapist reacts” videos, including his reactions to Love is Blind scenes.

During their interview, Nick revealed to Dr. Kirk how difficult his experiences was during and after Love is Blind. According to Nick, if he and Danielle were able to have couples counseling provided for them, they would have had a better chance at lasting in their marriage.

Unfortunately, they divorced two years after getting married.

During their discussion, Nick suggested the Love is Blind producers incorporate couples counseling into the show.

“Imagine what that would do to destigmatize couples counseling,” said Nick. “Like if we had someone who hopped in during a conflict and helped us navigate that, and helped us communicate better with each other and help people learn to listen a bit better… that would help so many people.”

He went on, adding, “And also that’s entertaining. Because you’re still getting the conflict, but you’re learning- you’re seeing people grow from it, hopefully. Who knows, maybe it will cause you and your spouse who are watching it at home to think, ‘Hey, if they can do it, maybe we can do it.’”

Stay tuned for more Love is Blind on Netflix.