Love Is Blind Brazil star accidentally professes love to the wrong woman after voice-up

Contestant Patrick Ribeiro single-handedly created the first love triangle of Love Is Blind Brazil Season 4.

What makes LIB stand out among the rest of the dating shows out there are the pods. These secluded rooms allow the contestants to get to know each other without actually seeing what they look like.

Playing on the theory that love is truly blind, the pod experience is a test of trust and honesty. Unfortunately, it doesn’t always work out. For example, the Chelsea Blackwell and Megan Fox incident.

Nevertheless, the panic of not knowing the body of the person behind the wall was the biggest fear. But this Love Is Blind: Brazil contestant just discovered another pod nightmare.

In Season 4, we were introduced to eligible bachelor Patrick Ribeiro. In the pods, he struck up heartfelt conversations with both Marilia Pinheiro and Renata Giaffredo, but he quickly gravitated towards Marilia.

In Episode 2, he decided to confess his love to Marilia, but there was just one problem: He didn’t say it to her. Because she and Renata have similar voices, he accidentally poured his romantic intentions out to the wrong person.

“I got two girls mixed up and promised one of them I wanted to commit to her but I thought she was the other one. I thought they were the same person. I didn’t know there were two of them,” he explained to the rest of the men.

Eventually, he came clean about the mixup with Renata and the two broke up. While it was an emotional moment for her, Renata did end up proposing to Alexandre Thomaz instead. And, after apologizing for the voice drama, Mailla and Patrick got engaged as well.

We’ll soon see in the upcoming episodes if their relationship has truly recovered from this mixup and if they tie the knot in the finale.