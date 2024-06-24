Love Is Blind Brazil Season 4- Which couples got engaged?

There were a handful of couples who got engaged in Love Is Blind Brazil Season 4, so here’s a list of the happy couples.

The first batch of episodes for Season 4 walked us all the way through the entire pods experience to the moments where the couples met face to face.

Throughout these four episodes, multiple engagements took place between these eligible bachelors and bachelorettes.

Season 1 had an impressive 10 engagements, six occurred in the second season, and there were five in the third. With all of that being said, how did Season 4 match up to the rest?

There were five engagements during Love Is Blind Brazil: Season 4. Here are the couples who are planning on tying the knot!

Marilia Pinheiro and Patrick Ribeiro

Their pods story was almost perfect if it wasn’t for one person: Renata, or rather, her voice. After Patrick mistook Renata’s voice for Marilia, he accidentally confessed his love for the wrong woman. However, despite their chaotic love triangle, their romance proved to be worth the frustration.

Renata and Alexandre Thomaz

Speaking of Patrick’s love triangle, Renata quickly rebounded from her Patrick pods breakup and took a leap of faith when she proposed to Alexandre. He accepted her offer and didn’t see too hung up being her second choice.

Leonardo Plácido and Vanessa Kurashiki

After he gave her a tarot card reading, Vanessa became even more attracted to Leonardo and chose him over Rodrigo Knoeller, which was a big deal since both men were all or nothing about her.

Ingrid Santa Rita and Leandro Marçal

A proud mother of two children, Ingrid was eagerly looking for something that could be a family figure to her two kids and a loving partner for her. What sealed the deal in her mind that Leandro could be the one? He wrote her poetry!

Evandro Pinto and Ariela Carasso

Last but certainly not least are Ariela and Evandro. The only engaged couple from this season who both have children from previous relationships, the true test is seeing how their kids react to merging their separate families into one.

