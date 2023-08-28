Love Is Blind After The Altar Season 4: Trailer, release date & more

Here are all of the details about the highly anticipated Love Is Blind After The Altar Season 4, including the release date.

Season 4 of Love Is Blind came to an end in April 2023. That means that fans have been eagerly waiting ever since for After The Altar to come out.

After The Altar is the follow-up episode that gives an update on how all of the couples from the season are doing now.

In the finale, a total of three couples got married: Kwame & Chelsea, Zack & Bliss, and Tiffany & Brett. But, are they still in it for the long run? Here is everything you need to know about After The Altar.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Love Is Blind After The Altar Season 4: Is there a trailer?

On August 22, a trailer for the After The Altar was posted on Love Is Blind’s Instagram page. And none of the drama from the season has gone away.

This is the first time that Jackie, Marshall, and Josh will be interacting with each other since their love triangle drama. Even though they’re all in happy relationships, that doesn’t mean that all is well between them.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Who is in the cast of Love Is Blind After The Altar Season 4?

While it would have made sense for only the established couples from the season to come back, it seems as though the entire cast will be featured in the episode.

Article continues after ad

The trailer shows Micah & Paul making a reappearance, who ultimately decided to not get married on their wedding day. Yet, the clip also alludes to the idea of the former couple getting back together.

Article continues after ad

The After The Altar for Season 4 is set to premiere on Netflix on September 1st. It’s not a live episode, and given the streaming service’s past history with LIB live events, it’s probably for the next.

To stay updated on all things Love Is Blind and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.